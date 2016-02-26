Cracker Barrel is opening an new restaurant chain that makes insane gourmet biscuit sandwiches

Facebook/Holler and Dash Holler & Dash chef Brandon Frohne prepares a chicken biscuit.

Cracker Barrel is launching a new restaurant chain called Holler & Dash.

The first location is opening in March in Homewood, Alabama, and its menu will revolve around one main ingredient: biscuits.

Unlike Cracker Barrel, where most customers dine in, Holler & Dash will offer a fast-casual setting like Chipotle and Panera, where customers can order food at a counter and choose to either dine in or take their food to go.

Cracker Barrel CEO Sandy Cochran says the concept was developed to reach urban customers.

“With its biscuit-inspired menu that pays tribute to the South in an innovative and modern way, Holler & Dash was created to extend our reach into urban [areas] and attract new audiences,” Cracker Barrel CEO Sandy Cochran said Tuesday on a conference call with analysts.

Cracker Barrel has hired chefs Jason McConnell and Brandon Frohne to develop the Holler & Dash menu, according to The Tennessean.

The menu will offer all kinds of biscuit sandwiches and treats, such as a “chicken holler” sandwich with fried chicken, pickles, and cheese, and a “jam” biscuit with chocolate and jelly.

Here’s the “jam” sandwich.

Cracker Barrel is known for its Southern fare and kitschy gift shops located along interstate highways across the US.

The chain, which includes 635 restaurants in 42 states, reported a revenue increase of 1.1% to $764 million in the most recent quarter.

Same-store restaurant sales increased 0.6% for the period and same-store retail sales increased 2.6%.

Cracker Barrel hasn’t released many details on its new brand yet.

Here’s a promotional video that provides some hints of what’s to come:

