Cracked Chevron Pipe Releases 500 Barrels Of Oil Into Salt Lake City Pond

An underground pipeline owned by Chevron cracked open on Friday evening, releasing up to a barrel of oil per minute, according to Salt Lake Tribune.



The leak was stopped early Saturday morning, limiting total discharge to around 500 barrels of oil.

As for Red Butte Creek and a large pond at Liberty Park, the damage is immense. Around 150 birds were coated with oil, causing several to die. The pond, a popular swimming hole, looks ruined for the summer (see photo).

Chevron crews are cleaning up the spill today. No word yet on why the leak occured. However, State records indicate that an earlier leak on the 52-year-old pipeline occurred in February 2002. During that leak, blamed on corrosion, an estimated 207 barrels spilled. Damage was estimated at nearly $318,000.

