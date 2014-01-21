Here Are All The Measures To Combat Sydney Street Violence Announced Today

NSW has announced new measures to curb alcohol-related violence. Photo: Getty

The New South Wales Government announced a suite of measures today designed to combat alcohol-related violence after two teenagers were killed by “coward punch” assaults.

Here’s the full list:

Eight year mandatory minimum sentence for those convicted under new one punch laws where the offender is intoxicated by drugs and/or alcohol, plus new mandatory minimum sentences for violent assaults where intoxicated by drugs and/or alcohol

Introduction of 1.30am lockouts and 3am last drinks across an expanded CBD precinct to include Kings Cross to Darling Harbour, The Rocks to Haymarket and Darlinghurst

New state-wide 10pm closing time for all bottle shops and liquor stores

Increasing the maximum sentence to 25 years for the illegal supply and possession of steroids – up from two years

Increased on-the-spot fines to $1,100 for continued intoxicated and disorderly behaviour disobeying a police move-on order – an increase of more than five times

Community awareness and media campaign to address the culture of binge drinking and the associated drug and alcohol related violence

Free buses running every ten minutes from Kings Cross to the CBD to connect with existing NightRide services on Friday and Saturday nights

Remove voluntary intoxication by drugs or alcohol as a mitigating factor when courts determine sentences

Increasing maximum penalties by two years where drugs and/or alcohol are aggravating factors for violent crimes including assault causing grievous bodily harm, reckless bodily harm, assault against police, affray and sexual

assault

assault Enabling Police to impose an immediate CBD precinct ban of up to 48 hours for trouble-makers

Introduction of a periodic risk-based licencing scheme with higher fees imposed for venues and outlets that have later trading hours, poor compliance histories or are in high risk locations

A precinct-wide freeze on liquor licences for new pubs and clubs will be introduced

There is more on the new rules here.

