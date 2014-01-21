Here Are All The Measures To Combat Sydney Street Violence Announced Today

The New South Wales Government announced a suite of measures today designed to combat alcohol-related violence after two teenagers were killed by “coward punch” assaults.
Here’s the full list:
- Eight year mandatory minimum sentence for those convicted under new one punch laws where the offender is intoxicated by drugs and/or alcohol, plus new mandatory minimum sentences for violent assaults where intoxicated by drugs and/or alcohol
- Introduction of 1.30am lockouts and 3am last drinks across an expanded CBD precinct to include Kings Cross to Darling Harbour, The Rocks to Haymarket and Darlinghurst
- New state-wide 10pm closing time for all bottle shops and liquor stores
- Increasing the maximum sentence to 25 years for the illegal supply and possession of steroids – up from two years
- Increased on-the-spot fines to $1,100 for continued intoxicated and disorderly behaviour disobeying a police move-on order – an increase of more than five times
- Community awareness and media campaign to address the culture of binge drinking and the associated drug and alcohol related violence
- Free buses running every ten minutes from Kings Cross to the CBD to connect with existing NightRide services on Friday and Saturday nights
- Remove voluntary intoxication by drugs or alcohol as a mitigating factor when courts determine sentences
- Increasing maximum penalties by two years where drugs and/or alcohol are aggravating factors for violent crimes including assault causing grievous bodily harm, reckless bodily harm, assault against police, affray and sexual
assault
- Enabling Police to impose an immediate CBD precinct ban of up to 48 hours for trouble-makers
- Introduction of a periodic risk-based licencing scheme with higher fees imposed for venues and outlets that have later trading hours, poor compliance histories or are in high risk locations
- A precinct-wide freeze on liquor licences for new pubs and clubs will be introduced
There is more on the new rules here.
