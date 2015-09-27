Scientists are mystified by this rare footage of thousands of crabs crawling on the seafloor

Rare footage of thousands of grooved tanner crabs was found on a live stream by a citizen scientist. The project that captured this incredibly-rare footage is called NEPTUNE, which is short for North-East Pacific Time-Series Undersea Networked Experiment. It is the world’s first online ocean observatory.

Produced by Emma Fierberg. Original Reporting by Jessica Orwig. Video courtesy of Ocean Networks Canada.

