The difference between CPTSD and PTSD and how to treat each condition

martin-dm/Getty Images CPTSD and PTSD and similar yet distinct conditions that may require different treatments.

The difference between CPTSD and PTSD is that PTSD usually occurs after a single traumatic event, while CPTSD is associated with repeated trauma.

Events that can lead to PTSD include a serious accident, a sexual assault, or a traumatic childbirth experience, such as losing a baby.

Events that may lead to CPSTD include experiencing abuse as a child, ongoing domestic violence, or kidnapping.

This article was medically reviewed by Alisa Ruby Bash , PsyD, LMFT, of Cure by Benya Medical Spa in Malibu, California.

Visit Insider’s Health Reference library for more advice.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and complex PTSD (CPTSD) are both mental health disorders that can develop after you go through a traumatic event, like witnessing violence or being sexually assaulted.

There are several important distinctions, however, in how the conditions develop and the best ways to treat them. Here is what you need to know about the difference between CPTSD and PTSD.

The difference between CPTSD and PTSD

You may experience PTSD after going through a single traumatic event, but CPTSD is often linked to ongoing or repeated traumas.

For example, events that may lead to PTSD include:

A serious accident

An instance of physical or sexual assault

A traumatic childbirth experience, such as losing a baby

A serious health problem that may have required being in intensive care

On the other hand, events that may cause CPTSD include:

Experiencing abuse or neglect as a child

Ongoing domestic violence

Repeatedly bearing witness to violence or abuse

Torture or kidnapping

Overall, you are more likely to experience CPTSD instead of PTSD if the trauma:

Occurred at an early age

Was inflicted by someone close to you

Was inflicted by someone who you continue to have to see on a regular basis

Symptoms of CPTSD and PTSD

Though they often result from different types of trauma, PTSD and CPTSD share many important symptoms, including:

Re-experiencing the trauma through intrusive memories, flashbacks, and nightmares

the trauma through intrusive memories, flashbacks, and nightmares Avoiding people, places, or thoughts that remind you of the trauma

people, places, or thoughts that remind you of the trauma Changes in your mood and thinking including feeling distant from other people and having overwhelming negative emotions

including feeling distant from other people and having overwhelming negative emotions Feeling on edge and becoming irritable, easily frightened, or having difficulty concentrating or sleeping

“People with CPTSD typically experience the full gamut of PTSD symptoms,” says David Berle, PhD, a clinical psychologist and psychology professor at the University of Technology Sydney.

However, people with CPTSD may also report other distressing symptoms, Berle says. These symptoms can include:

Long-term difficulties in maintaining relationships

Difficulties managing emotions

Strong feelings of worthlessness and guilt

Physical symptoms like headaches, chest pains, and stomach aches

Suicidal thoughts

Treatment differences between CPTSD and PTSD

Because PTSD and CPTSD come with different symptoms, you may need different types of treatment to heal from trauma.

PTSD treatment

PTSD is usually treated with trauma-focused therapies. During these therapies, “The person is encouraged to recall and process the traumatic event(s) in the safe and controlled environment of a therapy session,” says Berle.

One common therapy for PTSD is eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR). In EMDR, you revisit and describe memories of your trauma while a therapist leads you through a series of eye movements that work to shift how your brain processes traumatic memories.

Another treatment for PTSD is cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), which helps you transform your negative thoughts, feelings, and behaviours into more healthy alternatives. This can help you learn to respond differently to trauma triggers and change fearful thinking. CBT treatment for PTSD generally lasts for 8 to 12 sessions.

PTSD may also be treated with medications including antidepressants like sertraline (Zoloft) or paroxetine (Paxil) and anti-anxiety medications like clonazepam (Klonopin).

CPTSD treatment

“CPTSD treatment typically includes all the elements of standard PTSD treatment,” Berle says, but it often adds an element of skill-building. This can the following learning strategies:

Managing strong emotions

Creating supportive relationships

Addressing feelings of worthlessness and guilt

This may be especially important if you have experienced early trauma like child abuse, as you may have never learned how to trust other people or feel safe in the world, Berle says.

“CPTSD treatment takes longer than standard PTSD treatment: sometimes six months or more of regular appointments,” Berle says. It takes longer to treat because, during a prolonged trauma, you may develop habits to protect yourself, like constantly looking for danger or distancing yourself from other people.

There are currently no medications specifically recommended for CPTSD. Though it can be hard to change your long-term habits, if you commit to these treatment programs, Berle says you may be able to effectively treat your condition.

The bottom line

PTSD and CPTSD are mental health conditions that can seriously interrupt your life if left untreated. There are several treatment options available, however, that can help you heal from the lasting effects of trauma. If you have symptoms but aren’t sure if you have PTSD or CPTSD, ask your doctor for an evaluation or a referral for a trauma specialist.

Related articles from Health Reference:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.