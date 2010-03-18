CPI Shows MORE Deflation, Jobless Claims Neutral

Headline CPI came in unchanged, a big 0%, compared to .2% in January.



If there’s still one theme, it’s deflation. Several line items were down, though housing wasn’t.

Though capacity utilization has been creeping up, for now Bernanke has plenty of breathing room on prices.

Jobless claims dipped slid slightly to 457,000, which was basically right on the money.

Stocks are ticking up a bit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.