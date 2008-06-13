Core CPI In Line, Headline Ghastly: More Great News For People Who Don't Eat Or Drive

May Core CPI came in at 0.2% meeting consensus. May headline CPI, meanwhile, soared to 0.6% vs. the 0.5% consensus.



Fed apologists will profess deep comfort in the 0.2% core–even though even this rate is too high. Meanwhile, woe to any American who has to eat, drive, or live off a fixed income–the value of which is being systematically destroyed.

