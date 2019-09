Photo: Surizar, Flickr

Out at 8:30 are the following datapoints:Consumer Price Index: Analysts expect 0.0 vs. 0.3% last month. Core CPI is expected to have grown 0.2%.



Retail sales: Analysts expect just 0.1% growth vs. 0.8% growth last month.

Empire Fed: Analysts expect 9.00 vs. 6.56 last month.

We’ll have it all here….

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.