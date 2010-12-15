The Bulls Are Rolling A Perfect Game, And Are THIS Close To Striking In The Final Frame

Photo: wiki

Things were a little dicey in the very early going, and it’s still early of course, but right now the bulls are rolling a perfect game.The major indices are all up over 0.25%, the dollar is stable, investors are selling off Treasuries, the industrial commodities are up, and the precious metals are all down.



The strong retail sales data, as we noted, doomed any last hope of a bad Q4.

There’s still one piece of the puzzle though, and that comes from tomorrow’s CPI.

Yesterday we argued that Bernanke’s main goal had to be to turn core CPI around. After this morning hot PPI report, the economy faces pressure to see end-prices grow, so that vendors aren’t too squeezed.

We shall find out soon enough. 8:30 AM ET on Wednesday, to be specific.

Now for a negative view, click here to see David Rosenberg’s guide to 2011 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.