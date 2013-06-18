Two important datapoints are coming up in a little bit.



From Calculated Risk

• At 8:30 AM, Housing Starts for May. The consensus is for total housing starts to increase to 950 thousand (SAAR) in May.

• Also at 8:30 AM, the Consumer Price Index for May will be released. The consensus is for a 0.2% decrease in CPI in May and for core CPI to increase 0.2%.

CPI will be particularly interesting to watch, given the upcoming Fed meeting, and the overall disinflation trend.

