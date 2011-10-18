Miserable Times In The UK, As Inflation Surges Way Beyond Forecast

Masked

CPI in the U.K.: 5.2%.The expected forecast 4.9%.



According to Markit, this was the highest reading since September 2008.

Meanwhile, unemployment has hit its highest level since 1994 at 8.1%.

This table from the report has a breakdown of the components and their year-over year change.

Add the CPI and the unemployment rate together, and you get a cool 13.3% misery index.

And for another way of understanding how miserable this inflation is, check out this chart put together by Reuters’ Scott Barber:

