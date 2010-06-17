Consumer Prices Deflate In May

May CPI fell by 0.2%, which was more than the -0.1% drop expected.



Core CPI was 0.1%, in-line with expectations. Score yet another point for the deflationists.

BLS:

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) declined 0.2 per cent in May on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of labour Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the index increased 2.0 per cent before seasonal adjustment.

For the second month in a row a decline in the energy index accounted for the seasonally adjusted decrease in the all items index. The index for energy decreased 2.9 per cent in May and more than offset a slight increase in the index for all items less food and energy. The food index was unchanged. Within the energy component, the gasoline index accounted for most of the decrease, although all the major energy indexes declined.

The index for all items less food and energy increased 0.1 per cent in May, posting a monthly increase for only the second time this year. Contributing to the May rise were increases in a number of indexes including shelter, used cars and trucks, tobacco, apparel, and medical care. The index has increased 0.9 per cent over the last 12 months.

