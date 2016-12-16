CPI inflation comes in right in line with expectations

Bob Bryan

The latest reading on the consumer price index came in right in line with expectations.

The reading of inflation registered a 0.2% gain for the month November and a 1.7% gain from the same month last year, economists had expected those exact numbers.

As for the core index — which strips out volatile energy and food prices — came in at 0.2% from the last month and 2.1% year-over-year, economists expected a reading of 0.2% month-over-month and 2.2% expected.

This is the fourth month in a row that year-over-year core CPI has declined.

