CPI inflation comes in right in line with expectations

The latest reading on the consumer price index came in right in line with expectations.

The reading of inflation registered a 0.2% gain for the month November and a 1.7% gain from the same month last year, economists had expected those exact numbers.

As for the core index — which strips out volatile energy and food prices — came in at 0.2% from the last month and 2.1% year-over-year, economists expected a reading of 0.2% month-over-month and 2.2% expected.

This is the fourth month in a row that year-over-year core CPI has declined.

NOW WATCH: Watch Yellen explain why the Federal Reserve decides to raise rates



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.