Housing Starts Smash Expectations With 15% Jump

Photo: Randy Son Of Robert, Flickr
Update:More signs of life in housing!
Housing starts jumped 15% to an annualized rate of 658K vs. expectations of 590K.
Again, super-anemic, but when you combine this with the jump in optimism for homebuilders, you might be able to detect a pulse.
Original post: The big econ data of the day…
CPI is expected to grow by 0.3% on the headline and 0.2% when you strip out food and energy. Bear in mind that yesterday’s PPI came in way hotter than expectations at 0.8%.
Meanwhile, we’ll see if there’s any life in moribund housing starts, which are expected to come in at an annualized rate of 590K vs 571K estimates.
Both numbers out at 8:30.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.