Housing Starts Smash Expectations With 15% Jump

Update:More signs of life in housing!



Housing starts jumped 15% to an annualized rate of 658K vs. expectations of 590K.

Again, super-anemic, but when you combine this with the jump in optimism for homebuilders, you might be able to detect a pulse.

Original post: The big econ data of the day…

CPI is expected to grow by 0.3% on the headline and 0.2% when you strip out food and energy. Bear in mind that yesterday’s PPI came in way hotter than expectations at 0.8%.

Meanwhile, we’ll see if there’s any life in moribund housing starts, which are expected to come in at an annualized rate of 590K vs 571K estimates.

Both numbers out at 8:30.

