SNOOZE: Headline CPI Increase In Line With Estimates, Up 0.3%

Photo: Polycart via flickr

UPDATE:A key measure of inflation increased in line with economist expectations in March, new data out of the Bureau of labour Statistics shows.



The consumer price index gained 0.3 per cent during the month, while core prices increased just 0.2 per cent when excluding more volatile categories like food and energy.

The price of gasoline increased by 1.7 per cent in March, down from the 6.0 per cent jump logged in February.

“Most of the major components increased in March, with the indexes for shelter and used cars and trucks accounting for about half the total increase for all items less food and energy,” the Bureau said in its statement. “The indexes for medical care, apparel, recreation, new vehicles, and airline fares increased as well, while the indexes for tobacco and household furnishings and operations were among the few to decline in March.”

Below, breakdowns of individual categories from the report.

Photo: Bureau of labour Statistics

ORIGINAL:

Minutes away from the key data release of the day: the March CPI report.

Economists polled by Bloomberg forecast the headline rate increased 0.3 per cent in March.

Excluding more volatile areas like food and energy, those same economists see a 0.2 per cent sequential gain.

The announcement is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EST. Follow the report live here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.