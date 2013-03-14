11 Hot Republicans To Watch At This Year's Biggest Conservative Summit

Photo: AP

The 2013 Conservative Political Action Committee kicks off this week amid a post-election identity crisis for Republicans, as party leaders and activists look back on what went wrong in 2012, and try to reshape the GOP for 2016. This year marks the 40th anniversary for the conference, and offers some big names in Republican circles. Former Presidential contender Mitt Romney will emerge from his post-election hibernation, along with other fan favourites like Sarah Palin and Allen West.



But the theme of this year’s conference is the “next generation of conservatives,” so the focus will be on newcomers who represent the way forward for the Republican Party going into the next election cycles. Here’s who to keep your eye on at this week’s conference.

