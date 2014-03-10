16 Of The Craziest Things We Saw At CPAC, The Ultimate Conservative Confab

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — Business Insider spent three days last week at the Conservative Political Action Conference, the annual confab that draws some of the biggest names in right-leaning politics to the suburbs of Washington, D.C.
We spent hours wandering through this conservative cornucopia to bring you this gallery of some of the more unusual sights and sounds of CPAC.
This veteran dedicated the back of his motorised wheelchair to Sarah Palin, the closing speaker at the conference.
A CPAC flyer advocating against the inclusion of GOProud, a gay Republican organisation. Yes, that is a rainbow-coloured beaver eating the legs of Ronald Reagan's stool.
The Second Amendment Foundation was selling Starbucks-themed decals after a recent controversy involving the coffee chain and open-carry policies.
The Justice Fellowship, another organisation advocating for sentencing reform, drew a lot of attention from this sign.
Fresh off a couple recent delays in Obamacare, the Grover Norquist-founded Americans for Tax Reform handed out faux 'Obamacare tax exemption cards.'
