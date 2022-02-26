Soaking in CPAC: See Trump’s head pasted on Rambo’s body, AOC cutouts, Nancy Pelosi toilet paper, and tons of MAGA swag on display in Orlando

The annual Conservative Political Action Conference is the largest gathering of conservatives in the world. Picture of CPAC’s speaker auditorium as the event was gearing up Thursday morning. The conference took place at the Rosen Shingle Creek resort. Kimberly Leonard/Insider

It used to take place in National Harbor, Maryland, but the gathering moved to Orlando, Florida, because of pandemic restrictions. Flags for sale outside CPAC read, ‘Let’s go Brandon’ — a rallying cry from the right that actually means ‘F-ck Joe Biden.’ Warren Rojas/Insider

CPAC has been going on since 1974. Today, the attendees are overwhelmingly pro-Trump and they love to show it. Trump supporters at CPAC spell out the former president’s name. The group arrived from Texas. Kimberly Leonard/Insider

Many sport Trump-branded gear and other MAGA flair. CPAC attendees Rodney Perez (left) and Christopher Perez (right). Kimberly Leonard/Insider

Some of the attendees follow Trump everywhere. Duane Schwingel, dressed as Uncle Sam, told Insider that he’s a regular at Trump rallies. He was outside Mar-a-Lago on January 6, 2022. Kimberly Leonard/Insider

Other attendees said they were at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Dave Duffy sells Republican memorabilia at Patriot Promotions. He supports Trump for president in 2024 and said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis should run in 2028. Kimberly Leonard/Insider

Masks were few and far between. But those who did don them made sure to make a statement. Ariel Kohane is part of the New York County Republican Committee, the Young Jewish Conservatives, Jews for Trump, and Jews Choose Trump. Kimberly Leonard/Insider

Several attendees chose to wear shirts airing their culture war-based grievances. CPAC attendee wears a T-shirt that reads, ‘Recall the school board.’ Warren Rojas/Insider

Some attendees took swipes at perceived socialist threats. CPAC attendee wears a T-shirt that reads, ‘Less unions, more beer.’ Warren Rojas/Insider

One attendee had a digital screen on their backpack that played MAGA and CPAC images on a never-ending loop. A CPAC attendee carried a backpack with a virtual screen celebrating MAGA. Kimberly Leonard/Insider

CPAC also hosts a huge marketplace and exhibitor hall. Various exhibitors set up shop. Kimberly Leonard/Insider

That’s where a lot of pro-Trump and anti-Biden merch are sold. T-shirts for sale mostly featuring former President Donald Trump. Kimberly Leonard/Insider

One booth had a cut-out of Trump’s head super-imposed onto Rambo’s body. A cut out of Trump’s head at CPAC was super-imposed onto Rambo’s body. Kimberly Leonard/Insider

Trump idols are always around somewhere. The statue is promoting Patriot Mobile. Kimberly Leonard/Insider

Miss hearing from Trump on a daily basis? Talking birthday cards featuring his voice attempt to fill that void. Trump birthday cards. Warren Rojas/Insider

Pro-Trump books commemorating his glory days on social media were for sale. ‘Just the Tweets’ book preserved all of Trump’s posts now that he has been removed from Twitter. The de-platforming came after a mob of Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Kimberly Leonard/Insider

One totally relaxed vendor hawked pro-Trump hammocks. Trump 2024 hammocks for sale. Warren Rojas/Insider

There was pro-Trump headgear for niche constituencies. Hat for sale at CPAC that reads, ‘God, guns, Trump.’ Warren Rojas/Insider

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also got some love here on his home turf. Visor for sale carrying the name of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican. DeSantis spoke at CPAC on Thursday. Warren Rojas/Insider

Copies of Sen. Rick Scott’s controversial “Rescue America” plan were up for grabs. CPAC had copies of Sen. Rick Scott’s 11-point conservative policy plan. Scott, a Republican of Florida, will speak at CPAC on Saturday. Warren Rojas/Insider

The Japanese Conservative Union was demoing a virtual conference the group hopes to fully roll out in 2023. TKTK Warren Rojas/Insider

Lots of products brazenly ridiculed Democrats. Toilet paper featuring President Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Warren Rojas/Insider

One booth had a cut-out riffing on Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s attention-grabbing “Eat the Rich” dress. Attendees were encouraged to stand behind the MAGAfied version and pose for photos. A cut out of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wearing her Met Gala dress. The cut out originally read, ‘Tax the Rich’ and has been edited to read, ‘Let’s go Brandon.’ Kimberly Leonard/Insider

Mocking Biden is a routine pastime at CPAC. A mask of President Joe Biden alongside cowboy hats. Kimberly Leonard/Insider

Dumping on Biden at every opportunity has ben paramount at CPAC. Hat for sale at CPAC mocking Biden. Warren Rojas/Insider

Need an unwelcome mat? CPAC’s got you covered. Door mats for sale at CPAC. Warren Rojas/Insider

Many CPAC attendees proudly amplified Trump’s baseless claims that he won the 2020 election. A flag for sale at CPAC harkens back to the 2020 election. Warren Rojas/Insider