Soaking in CPAC: See Trump’s head pasted on Rambo’s body, AOC cutouts, Nancy Pelosi toilet paper, and tons of MAGA swag on display in Orlando

CPAC is the largest conservative gathering in the US, featuring top Republican speakers.
Attendees donned their best MAGA swag and more was for sale at the conference’s marketplace.
Trump-branded merchandise was everywhere.
The annual Conservative Political Action Conference is the largest gathering of conservatives in the world.
It used to take place in National Harbor, Maryland, but the gathering moved to Orlando, Florida, because of pandemic restrictions.
CPAC has been going on since 1974. Today, the attendees are overwhelmingly pro-Trump and they love to show it.
Many sport Trump-branded gear and other MAGA flair.
Some of the attendees follow Trump everywhere.
Other attendees said they were at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Masks were few and far between. But those who did don them made sure to make a statement.
Several attendees chose to wear shirts airing their culture war-based grievances.
Some attendees took swipes at perceived socialist threats.
One attendee had a digital screen on their backpack that played MAGA and CPAC images on a never-ending loop.
CPAC also hosts a huge marketplace and exhibitor hall.
That’s where a lot of pro-Trump and anti-Biden merch are sold.
One booth had a cut-out of Trump’s head super-imposed onto Rambo’s body.
Trump idols are always around somewhere.
Miss hearing from Trump on a daily basis? Talking birthday cards featuring his voice attempt to fill that void.
Pro-Trump books commemorating his glory days on social media were for sale.
One totally relaxed vendor hawked pro-Trump hammocks.
There was pro-Trump headgear for niche constituencies.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also got some love here on his home turf.
Copies of Sen. Rick Scott’s controversial “Rescue America” plan were up for grabs.
The Japanese Conservative Union was demoing a virtual conference the group hopes to fully roll out in 2023.
Lots of products brazenly ridiculed Democrats.
One booth had a cut-out riffing on Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s attention-grabbing “Eat the Rich” dress. Attendees were encouraged to stand behind the MAGAfied version and pose for photos.
Mocking Biden is a routine pastime at CPAC.
Need an unwelcome mat? CPAC’s got you covered.
Many CPAC attendees proudly amplified Trump’s baseless claims that he won the 2020 election.
The overwhelming vibe at CPAC is that MAGAworld desperately wants him to run again in 2024.