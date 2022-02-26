Search

Soaking in CPAC: See Trump’s head pasted on Rambo’s body, AOC cutouts, Nancy Pelosi toilet paper, and tons of MAGA swag on display in Orlando

Kimberly Leonard,Warren Rojas
Group of people wearing yellow shirts each displaying a layer that spell TRUMP
Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at The Rosen Shingle Creek on February 24, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
  • CPAC is the largest conservative gathering in the US, featuring top Republican speakers.
  • Attendees donned their best MAGA swag and more was for sale at the conference’s marketplace.
  • Trump-branded merchandise was everywhere.
The annual Conservative Political Action Conference is the largest gathering of conservatives in the world.
Picture of CPAC's speaker auditorium as the event was gearing up Thursday morning.
Picture of CPAC’s speaker auditorium as the event was gearing up Thursday morning. The conference took place at the Rosen Shingle Creek resort. Kimberly Leonard/Insider
It used to take place in National Harbor, Maryland, but the gathering moved to Orlando, Florida, because of pandemic restrictions.
Flags for sale outside CPAC read, 'Let's go Brandon' — a rallying cry from the right that actually means 'F-ck Joe Biden.'
Flags for sale outside CPAC read, ‘Let’s go Brandon’ — a rallying cry from the right that actually means ‘F-ck Joe Biden.’ Warren Rojas/Insider
CPAC has been going on since 1974. Today, the attendees are overwhelmingly pro-Trump and they love to show it.
Trump supporters at CPAC spell out the former president's name.
Trump supporters at CPAC spell out the former president’s name. The group arrived from Texas. Kimberly Leonard/Insider
Many sport Trump-branded gear and other MAGA flair.
CPAC attendees Rodney Perez (left) and Christopher Perez (right).
CPAC attendees Rodney Perez (left) and Christopher Perez (right). Kimberly Leonard/Insider
Some of the attendees follow Trump everywhere.
Duane Schwingel, dressed as Uncle Sam, is a regular feature at Trump rallies.
Duane Schwingel, dressed as Uncle Sam, told Insider that he’s a regular at Trump rallies. He was outside Mar-a-Lago on January 6, 2022. Kimberly Leonard/Insider
Other attendees said they were at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Dave Duffy sells Republican memorabilia at Patriot Promotions.
Dave Duffy sells Republican memorabilia at Patriot Promotions. He supports Trump for president in 2024 and said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis should run in 2028. Kimberly Leonard/Insider
Masks were few and far between. But those who did don them made sure to make a statement.
Ariel Kohane is part of the New York County Republican Committee, the Young Jewish Conservatives, Jews for Trump, and Jews Choose Trump.
Ariel Kohane is part of the New York County Republican Committee, the Young Jewish Conservatives, Jews for Trump, and Jews Choose Trump. Kimberly Leonard/Insider
Several attendees chose to wear shirts airing their culture war-based grievances.
CPAC attendee wears a T-shirt that reads, 'Recall the school board.'
CPAC attendee wears a T-shirt that reads, ‘Recall the school board.’ Warren Rojas/Insider
Some attendees took swipes at perceived socialist threats.
CPAC attendee wears a T-shirt that reads, 'Less unions, more beer.'
CPAC attendee wears a T-shirt that reads, ‘Less unions, more beer.’ Warren Rojas/Insider
One attendee had a digital screen on their backpack that played MAGA and CPAC images on a never-ending loop.
A CPAC attendee carried a backpack with a virtual screen celebrating MAGA.
A CPAC attendee carried a backpack with a virtual screen celebrating MAGA. Kimberly Leonard/Insider
CPAC also hosts a huge marketplace and exhibitor hall.
Various exhibitors set up shop.
Various exhibitors set up shop. Kimberly Leonard/Insider
That’s where a lot of pro-Trump and anti-Biden merch are sold.
T-shirts for sale mostly featuring former President Donald Trump.
T-shirts for sale mostly featuring former President Donald Trump. Kimberly Leonard/Insider
One booth had a cut-out of Trump’s head super-imposed onto Rambo’s body.
A cut out of Trump's head at CPAC was super-imposed onto Rambo's body.
A cut out of Trump’s head at CPAC was super-imposed onto Rambo’s body. Kimberly Leonard/Insider
Trump idols are always around somewhere.
Golden Trump statue.
The statue is promoting Patriot Mobile. Kimberly Leonard/Insider
Miss hearing from Trump on a daily basis? Talking birthday cards featuring his voice attempt to fill that void.
Trump birthday cards.
Trump birthday cards. Warren Rojas/Insider
Pro-Trump books commemorating his glory days on social media were for sale.
'Just the Tweets' book preserved all of Trump's tweets now that he has been removed from Twitter after a mob of Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
‘Just the Tweets’ book preserved all of Trump’s posts now that he has been removed from Twitter. The de-platforming came after a mob of Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Kimberly Leonard/Insider
One totally relaxed vendor hawked pro-Trump hammocks.
Trump 2024 hammocks for sale.
Trump 2024 hammocks for sale. Warren Rojas/Insider
There was pro-Trump headgear for niche constituencies.
Hat for sale at CPAC that reads, 'God, guns, Trump.'
Hat for sale at CPAC that reads, ‘God, guns, Trump.’ Warren Rojas/Insider
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also got some love here on his home turf.
Visor for sale carrying the name of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican. DeSantis spoke at CPAC on Thursday.
Visor for sale carrying the name of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican. DeSantis spoke at CPAC on Thursday. Warren Rojas/Insider
Copies of Sen. Rick Scott’s controversial “Rescue America” plan were up for grabs.
CPAC had copies of Sen. Rick Scott's 11-point conservative policy plan. Scott, a Republican of Florida, will speak at CPAC on Saturday.
CPAC had copies of Sen. Rick Scott’s 11-point conservative policy plan. Scott, a Republican of Florida, will speak at CPAC on Saturday. Warren Rojas/Insider
The Japanese Conservative Union was demoing a virtual conference the group hopes to fully roll out in 2023.
TKTK
TKTK Warren Rojas/Insider
Lots of products brazenly ridiculed Democrats.
Toilet paper featuring President Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Toilet paper featuring President Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Warren Rojas/Insider
One booth had a cut-out riffing on Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s attention-grabbing “Eat the Rich” dress. Attendees were encouraged to stand behind the MAGAfied version and pose for photos.
A cut out of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wearing her Met Gala dress. The cut out originally read, 'Tax the Rich' and has been edited to read, 'Let's go Brandon.'
A cut out of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wearing her Met Gala dress. The cut out originally read, ‘Tax the Rich’ and has been edited to read, ‘Let’s go Brandon.’ Kimberly Leonard/Insider
Mocking Biden is a routine pastime at CPAC.
A mask of President Joe Biden alongside cowboy hats.
A mask of President Joe Biden alongside cowboy hats. Kimberly Leonard/Insider
Dumping on Biden at every opportunity has ben paramount at CPAC.
Hat for sale at CPAC mocking President Joe Biden..
Hat for sale at CPAC mocking Biden. Warren Rojas/Insider
Need an unwelcome mat? CPAC’s got you covered.
Door mats for sale at CPAC.
Door mats for sale at CPAC. Warren Rojas/Insider
Many CPAC attendees proudly amplified Trump’s baseless claims that he won the 2020 election.
A flag for sale at CPAC harkens back to the 2020 election.
A flag for sale at CPAC harkens back to the 2020 election. Warren Rojas/Insider
The overwhelming vibe at CPAC is that MAGAworld desperately wants him to run again in 2024.
Car outside CPAC carries bumper stickers to have Trump run for the White House again in 2024, with DeSantis on the ticket as his running mate.
Car outside CPAC carries bumper stickers to have Trump run for the White House again in 2024, with DeSantis on the ticket as his running mate. Warren Rojas/Insider

More From Business Insider Australia

About the Author
Kimberly Leonard,Warren Rojas