Hockey Broadcaster Continues To Defend Dirty Hit Despite Receiving Death Threats

Phoenix Coyotes television broadcaster Tyson Nash went on ESPN Radio in Chicago (via SportsRadioInterviews.com) to discuss his controversial comments immediately following a hit that sent a Chicago Blackhawks player to the hospital.And during the interview, Nash reveals that his defence of the hit has led to death threats.



Nash defended the hit by Raffi Torres on Marian Hossa during the game by saying it was “as clean as a hit as you’re gonna get.”

Nash was asked about the “flack” he has received since the game, noting that “It’s crazy. I’ve got death threats.“

During the interview, Nash defends his initial analysis by noting that the team’s local broadcast did not have access to all of the replays and he was forced to make a quick assessment based on limited information.

However, even though Nash concedes that Torres left his feet, Nash still defended the hit, noting that Torres “explodes into his hit, which is what good hitters do,” and that the hit was only “.83 seconds after [Hossa] got rid of the puck.”

So yeah, if Nash was hoping to defuse the heat coming from Chicago, he probably shouldn’t have gone on Chicago radio and continued to defend the hit.

