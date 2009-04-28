Cox Looking To Bulk Up A New Ad Network

Ad Age Digital DigitalNext MediaWorks Now we know a bit more about why Cox Communications, a private holder of cable systems, TV stations and newspapers, spent $300 million last summer to buy San Bruno-based Adify.



Hint: they wanted a really big online ad network.

Some background: Adify is not an ad network but it is part of the reason everyone seems to have an ad network these days. It’s a software services company that allows media companies — or anyone, really — to sign up web sites and launch an ad network on the cheap.

Over the past few years literally hundreds have launched, including 160 powered by Adify, including some big-name vertical networks like Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia’s Martha’s Circle, NBC Universal and Travel Channel’s Flight Deck.

Well, it turns out even Martha Stewart can’t move all the inventory on her ad network, so Cox is going to try to do it for them. Cox is launching Adify Media, which will sell that inventory along with Cox’s owned properties like Autotrader and Cox local TV stations.

Continue reading this story >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.