Cox Buys Ad Network Adify For $300M

Heard through the electronic grapevine and haven’t been able to confirm: Cox Enterprises, the privately-held parent of Cox Newspapers and Cox Communications, is buying Adify, one of few remaining online ad networks of significant scale. Supposed Purchase price: $300 million.



Adify powers vertical ad networks for Time Warner (TWX), Comcast (CMCSA), Forbes and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia (MSLO). Adify investors include GE Commercial Finance (GE), NBC Universal, and Time Warner Investments (TWX).

Strictly speaking, Adify is not an ad network but a company that provides technology to allow others to launch ad networks. What does Cox Enterprises want with Adify? Cox considers it a strategic investment; the company’s Web properties include AutoTrader and Cox Communications, the third-largest cable company in the US, as well as Travel Channel.

