Coworking Cafe CooperBricolage Needs A New Home, More People

CooperBricolage, the coworking cafe that’s been running out of a Cuban restaurant in the East Village since July, needs a new home. The basic idea behind ‘CooBric’: a place where entrepreneurs can work for cheap on a day-to-day basis without signing a long-term lease. They also host events like “hackathons” for developers and are hosting a “Pitch Lunch” Friday with Harsh Patel from RRE Ventures. Tony Bacigalupo writes on the CooBric blog that they’re looking for a new cafe or leased office space for their next location. Drop them a line if you have any ideas.



But CooBric needs more than a new home — it needs to prove that there’s a NY market for a full-time coworking cafe. While ‘Jelly,’ a free, informal, biweekly coworking event (recently featured on NPR and in Wired ) draws about a dozen people every session — 20 last Friday — CooBric’s sign-in page shows that only 4 or 5 people are using the space every day.

