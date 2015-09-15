The Cowboys are now the most valuable sports team in the world

For the ninth consecutive year, the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable team in the NFL, according Forbes’ annual ranking of football franchises.

This year, the Cowboys’ $US4 billion valuation also lands them ahead of European soccer behemoths Real Madrid, making America’s Team also the most valuable in the all of sports.

According to Forbes, the Cowboys have profited from owner Jerry Jones “shrewd” market tactics and the “gold mine” that is AT&T Stadium. The stadium pulls in tons of revenue from tons of concerts and other sporting events. Here’s the breakdown:

In 2014, the Cowboys generated revenue of $US620 million — a record for a U.S. sports team — and ranked first in the NFL in average attendance (90,000), premium seating revenue ($US120 million) and stadium revenue generated from non-NFL events ($US30 million).

The New England Patriots and Washington Redskins round out the top 3, valued at $US3.2 billion and $US2.85 billion, respectively. Here’s the top 10:

Dallas Cowboys ($US4 billion) New England Patriots ($US3.2 billion) Washington Redskins ($US2.85 billion) New York Giants (2.8 billion) San Francisco Giants (2.7 billion) New York Jets ($US2.6 billion) Houston Texans ($US2.5 billion) Chicago Bears ($US2.45 billion) Philadelphia Eagles ($US2.4 billion) Green Bay Packers ($US1.95 billion)

Check out the full list over at Forbes.

