A Dallas Cowboy Says His Team Is Unbeatable, But They've Already Lost Three Games This Season

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

Dez Bryant, a wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys says his team cannot be beaten. That’s great, but the Cowboys have already lost three times this season…So how does he explain those losses? Here’s what he told the Dallas Morning News:



“I think the losses, we lost those games ourselves,” Bryant said. “I feel like once we get back in that meeting room and regroup, and we learn from our mistakes, the sky’s the limit.”

Bryant added that the pros are much easier than college football because in college he always “got double-teamed.”

(via Pro-FootballTalk)

