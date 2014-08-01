Cowboys Tight End Coach Throws Ice Water At Players During Catching Drills

NFL training camps are well underway, and some coaches are getting more creative than others in how to get their players ready for the season.

Dallas Cowboys tight end coach Mike Pope has been making his players catch passes as he dumps buckets of ice water on their shirtless backs and with plastic bags over their helmets.

You can’t make this stuff up:

Let’s take a closer look. Note Pope’s form:

Here’s Pope on the drill (via Star-Telegram):

“I collect all the ice water out of the Gatorade bins, and they take their shirts off, and just as the ball gets to them, I hit them in the lower part of their back with that ice water and see if they concentrate and catch that ball, because, I mean, it’s cold.”

Say what you will, but at least the drill is logical (and in the Dallas summer, potentially cooling). This, on the other hand, just seems downright unsafe:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.