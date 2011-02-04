Cowboys Stadium's Gigantic Tech centre To Give Everyone At The Super Bowl Free Wi-Fi

More than 100,000 fans will have access to free Wi-Fi throughout Cowboys Stadium during the Super Bowl on Sunday, but that’s just a small taste of a mammoth info-tech marvel.



Wired.com reports that the 20-man Dallas Cowboys staff under head of technology Pete Walsh has been working around the clock to prep the stadium’s tech for it’s big day in the national spotlight.

The Cowboys have set up 884 Cisco wireless access points to bring Wi-Fi to the 3 million square-foot stadium, along with more than 40,000 wired ports, all connected by more than 8 million feet of Ethernet cabling. There are 1.4 million feet of fibre optics in the stadium, consisting of one enormous OC12 ring and a smaller (and slower) backup OC3 ring, which cost a total of about $200,000 per month in access fees, according to Cisco executive Neil Reid.

They’ve set up a 5,000 square foot data centre with the help of HP to coordinate the operation on one gigantic network. It controls the 3,000 IPTV’s arrayed throughout the stadium along with the concessions and merchandise systems. The systems are backed by more than 100 terabytes of storage and around 500 HP servers.

Months of preparation will be put to the ultimate test when the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers kickoff on Sunday night at 6:00 PM. If all goes as planned, the folks in Dallas will have pulled off one of the most impressive IT feats to date.

One use for all that wiring? The official Super Bowl XLV Program is available on the iPad (which you can bring to the game) for free.

