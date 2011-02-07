You'll Never Believe These Numbers: How Much Food Will Be Consumed At Cowboys Stadium Tonight

As the kickoff for Super Bowl XLV nears, the Steelers and Packers will begin winding down their pregame preparations, but for those working inside Cowboys Stadium, things are just gearing up.

It will take seven officials, who collectively have 77 years of NFL officiating experience and 53 combined playoff assignments, along with roughly 60 footballs, to ensure the game runs smoothly on Sunday.

Read the full story at ESPNW >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.