You Missed One Mess Of A Football Game If You Didn't See The Cowboys-Redskins Last Night

Photo: AP

The Cowboys’ 18-16 win over the Redskins was just awful.Here’s the game by the numbers:



Nine field goals

Eight punts

Seven fumbles (two recovered)

Two interceptions

One 1-yard touchdown pass

The game turned on a 30-yard pass to Dez Bryant on 3rd and 21 with a little over two minutes to go and Dallas down 16-15.

All game long Cowboys centre Phil Costa couldn’t get on the same page with Tony Romo, routinely snapping the ball before Romo was ready.

The Redskins were dreadful running the ball. They averaged three yards a carry, and their longest rush was a whopping nine-yarder.

This is the third-straight snooze-fest on Monday Night Football, and it might not get any better next week when the lowly Colts play against the Bucs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.