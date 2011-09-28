The Cowboys centre Is Accusing Redskins Defenders Of Cheating Last Night

Photo: AP

Cowboys centre Phil Costa trended nationwide on Twitter last night – and that’s not a good thing.The second-year offensive lineman botched four snaps in last night’s victory against the Washington Redskins. But he claims Redskins defenders yelled out snap counts all night to try and confuse the centre.



According to NFL rules, that’s cheating.

The Cowboys organisation plans to inform the league and have them look into the situation. It is a common occurrence but penalties should have been called.

At least Costa is taking his lumps.

“There’s no blaming the refs,” he said after the game. “It’s on me.”

The Cowboys better get it fixed for next week, when Costa finds Ndamukong Suh lined up directly in front of him.

