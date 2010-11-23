Dallas Cowboys' Coaching Situation Makes The NFL's Attempt At Diversity Look Foolish

Photo: Flickr/AJ Guel

Since firing Wade Phillips, the Cowboys have stabilised under interim head coach Jason Garrett winning two straight. But the Cowboys are prohibited from hiring Garrett as their full-time coach without interviewing other candidates, as SI’s Peter King reminds us.

That’s because of the “Rooney Rule.” Instituted in 2003, the league regulation mandates that franchises must interview a qualified minority candidate before hiring new employees.



Though the intent behind the rule was certainly admirable, more often than not, it results in joke interviews where some teams already know who they plan to hire, but are forced to stage a sit down with a candidate without a chance.

Because of the rule, internal employee Jason Garrett, who is making a strong case to be hired permanently, must interview to keep his job no matter how obvious a choice he is. And some minority candidate will endure through the formality of a job interview only to be told what the rest of the world knew all along – Jason Garrett will be the Cowboys permanent head coach.

