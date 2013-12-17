The Sheer Magnitude Of The Latest Cowboys Collapse In One Chart

The Dallas Cowboys blew a 23-point halftime lead and lost to the Green Bay Packers 37-36 on Sunday.

It’s the type of December loss that has become all too familiar in recent years, and it really hurt the team’s chances of winning the NFC East.

In the win probability chart from Brian Burke of Advanced NFL Stats below, you can see just how unlikely of a collapse this was. Here were Dallas’ chances of winning at various points throughout the game:

80% at the end of the first quarter

96% at halftime

72% at the end of the third quarter

96% with 5:10 left

88% with 3:02 left

Yikes:

