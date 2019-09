Located in southern France, south of Arles and west of Marseille, the Camargue is a little-known region that’s full of marshy wetlands teeming with wildlife.

Here, cowboys — called gardians — ride white horses on the beaches and herd black cattle, while flamingos wade in the shallow marshy waters.

