Report: Cowboys Wants To Sign Michael Sam To Practice Team

The Dallas Cowboys are interested in signing Michael Sam to their practice squad, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ian Rapoport has more details, and says the deal is close:

Michael Sam flies in to Dallas tonight, source says. He’ll take a physical. If he passes, he will join their practice squad.

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2014

Sam was cut from the St. Louis Rams’ 53-man roster on Saturday. He was unexpectedly left off St. Louis’ practice team as well.

Practice team players can’t play in games, but in the event of injury they can be signed to the full 53-man roster.

Sam would be the first openly gay player to play in an NFL game.

