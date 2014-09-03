Report: Cowboys Wants To Sign Michael Sam To Practice Team

Tony Manfred
Michael sam missouriAP

The Dallas Cowboys are interested in signing Michael Sam to their practice squad, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ian Rapoport has more details, and says the deal is close:

Sam was cut from the St. Louis Rams’ 53-man roster on Saturday. He was unexpectedly left off St. Louis’ practice team as well. 

Practice team players can’t play in games, but in the event of injury they can be signed to the full 53-man roster.

Sam would be the first openly gay player to play in an NFL game.

