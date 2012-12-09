Cowboys Lineman Charged With Manslaughter Following Accident That Killed A Teammate

Photo: AP Images

Dallas Cowboys nose tackle Josh Brent has been charged with intoxication manslaughter following a late-night car accident that killed teammate Jerry Brown (via ESPN.com).According to the police, Brent’s car was “travelling at a high rate of speed” at 2:30 Saturday morning when it flipped. When police arrived at the scene, the car was on fire and Brent was trying to pull Brown from the vehicle.



Brent and Brown were teammates at the University of Illinois. Brent is in his third season and had started five games this year. Brown was a first year-player that had played one game with the Colts earlier this season before being released. He was then signed to the Cowboys practice squad and had not appeared in any games.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.