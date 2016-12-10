Cowboys linebacker explains what it is like being Dak Prescott's locker neighbour and it sounds miserable

The biggest story in the NFL this season has been the strong play of the Dallas Cowboys behind the surprising emergence of Dak Prescott as a top-tier NFL quarterback. However, that newfound fame does come with some consequences, just ask Kyle Wilber and his clothes.

Wilber is a linebacker in his fifth season. He is also Prescott’s locker neighbour.

While it might seem cool to be in the locker room next to one of the most famous players in the NFL, it is not so much fun every Wednesday. That’s when the media is allowed into the locker room to interview the players.

David Hellman of Cover 4 caught up with Wilber during the media scrum. Unfortunately for Wilber, he had to do the interview in a towel because he couldn’t get to his locker (“I JUST WANT SOME DRY CLOTHES, THAT ARE BEING STEPPED ON, RIGHT NOW!”). Here is the funny interview:

