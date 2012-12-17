Cowboys Player Watches Game From Sideline Just One Week After Being Charged In Death Of Teammate

Last weekend, Josh Brent was charged with intoxication manslaughter after a late-night car accident killed Jerry Brown, his teammate with the Cowboys. Now, one week later, Brent is on the sideline watching today’s game against the Steelers.



The Cowboys have said they will support Brent as a teammate even though it has been reported that his blood-alcohol level (0.18) was more than twice the legal limit. And apparently that includes keeping him close to the team.

Here is Brent during today’s game…

Photo: CBS Sports

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.