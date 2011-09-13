You Missed A Crazy End To The Jets-Cowboys Game When You Went To Sleep Early Last Night

The New York Jets beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-24 in a wild capper to a fun first day of NFL football last night.
Down 24-10 with 12 minutes left in the game, the Jets staged a comeback.
First, Mark Sanchez connected with Plaxico Burress on a touchdown pass to make it 24-17.
Then, with five minutes left, the Jets got an enormous punt block and Isaiah Trufant scooped it up to tie the game up at 24-24.
With under a minute to go, Darrelle Revis picked off a Tony Romo pass to Dez Bryant in Cowboys territory.
Nick Folk nailed a 50-yard field goal with 27 seconds left to win it.
