Cowboys player Greg Hardy went berserk on the sidelines and had to be restrained

Greg Hardy lost his cool on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter yesterday of the Cowboys game against the Giants, appearing to push some of his teammates and slap a clipboard out of a coach’s hands.

The incident occurred in a huddle immediately after the Cowboys special teams conceded a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown with 7 minutes left in the 4th quarter.

Dez Bryant, who is still sidelined with a foot injury, appeared to be the only one who could calm him down.

Hardy was then seen getting into a shouting match with Dez Bryant (via SBNation)

Since he returned from suspension two weeks ago, Hardy has had his share of controversy off the field. Addressing the media at his locker last week, he made some tasteless comments about other players’ wives and appeared to show no remorse for the domestic violence incidents that kept him sidelined.

Yesterday, following the Cowboys loss — their fourth in a row — Hardy had a close-lipped media session at his locker room with the press.

Despite the antics, the Cowboys organisation was quick to support Hardy.

“I was standing right there,” Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said (via NFL.com). “To be a good football player and a good football team, you have to have passion and put it all out there. Sometimes in a game, things don’t go well and you have a response. A pro football coach and a pro football team understand that those things happen. You want the guys with passion.”

