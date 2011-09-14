The Person Tasered At The Cowboys-Jets Game Was A Marine*

LeRoy McKelvy somehow got a stun gun into MetLife Stadium

A brawl broke out between Cowboys and Jets fans last night and things got messy.A man in a Cowboys jersey began tasering people during the brawl, according to Deadspin.



The video is a little shaky, but you can see, and hear the brawl. With heightened security last night the real question is how did he get that into the stadium?

UPDATE*: LeRoy McKelvy, the fan charged with tasering another fan at the Cowboys Jets game on Sunday, tasered a Marine, according to Cliffview Pilot.

Apparently, McKelvy wouldn’t stand up during the National Anthem, and the Marine told him, he’d better not need to get up during the game because he wouldn’t let him through.

And sure enough, McKelvy got up to leave the aisle during the game, and the fight began.

