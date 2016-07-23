Dallas Cowboys star rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott denies assaulting ex-girlfriend

Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott has reportedly been accused of domestic assault by his ex-girlfriend, 20-year-old Tiffany Thompson. Elliott has denied the accusations.

According to police reports obtained by ESPN, Thompson filed a police report against Elliott on Friday from Columbus, Ohio, claiming he allegedly assaulted her in a parked car.

Elliott, a former Ohio State standout and the fourth-overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, reportedly denied to the police all allegations of domestic violence. From ESPN:

Four witnesses, including one who was sitting in the car at the time of the alleged incident, also told police that they did not observe an assault, according to the report.

Elliot also reportedly denied ever living with her.

On Friday, Thompson posted photographs to Instagram that show bruises all over her body. She has since deleted the posts, but you can find screen-grabbed versions of the pictures at Deadspin.

Elliott was not arrested, and has not been charged with a crime.

An NFL spokesperson commented on the situation to Pro Football Talk.

“[W]e begin a review when we become aware of a potential violation of the personal conduct policy,” the spokesperson told Pro Football Talk.

We have reached out to the Dallas Cowboys for comment.

