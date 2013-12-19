This Miserable List Of Draft Picks Explains Why The Cowboys Are So Bad

Earlier this week Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones vowed to never give up his general manager position amid questions about the team’s roster make up.

Unlike most owners, Jones picks his players himself and is responsible for personnel moves.

This is well within his rights. But when you look at the franchise’s issues, the relative lack of talent and depth across the roster is the biggest reason why they’re mediocre.

And that comes back to drafting — something Jones has struggled at in recent years.

Between 2008 and 2012 the Cowboys drafted 39 players. Only 12 of those players are still on the roster. 20-one of the 24 players taken in 2008, 2009, and 2010 drafts are now either on different NFL teams or out of the league entirely.

The only real home runs were Dez Bryant and, to a lesser extent, DeMarco Murray.

The Cowboys’ problems start at the top, and their poor draft history is a prime example of that.

Here’s the list of picks between 2008 and 2012 (current Cowboys players in bold):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.