The Cowboys are a mess but their GM has no regrets about letting one of his best players leave in free agency

The Dallas Cowboys are 2-5 and in last place in the NFC East after a rash of injuries have stripped their team bare.

After letting go of starting running back Joseph Randle on Tuesday, the Cowboys could surely use help anywhere they can.

However, Cowboys General Manager Stephen Jones isn’t regretting letting DeMarco Murray leave as a free agent months after he broke the franchise record for rushing yards.

”That ship’s sailed,” Jones said. ”We’d make that decision over, same decision, we’d make it again. We have to develop, structure a football team with the salary cap. You can’t pay a top receiver, a top quarterback, a top pass rusher, a top left tackle. You’ve got to make hard decisions.”

Interestingly, Jones didn’t mention Murray as a “top” running back in that list.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones suggested Murray might be the odd man out last season when he said it would be tough to pay both Murray and Dez Bryant. Bryant, after nearly holding out for the season, signed a five-year, $US70 million deal with the Cowboys while Murray signed with the Eagles for five years and $US42 million.

Through half the season, it seems both parties are missing each other, however. Murray has been lacklustre with the Eagles, with just 307 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while averaging 3.5 yards per carry. The Cowboys, meanwhile, haven’t found any permanent solutions at running back. Randle was unimpressive as a starter before his off-field troubles, and Darren McFadden’s numbers were boosted by one monster, 135-yard performance in Week 7.

Dallas has been able to cobble together a decent enough rushing offence, 10th in the NFL in total rushing yards this season and fifth in rushing offence according to Football Outsiders. However, they only rank 22nd in Football Outsiders DVOA, and they’re just 30th in total points scored. For a team missing its quarterback and just getting its best wide receiver back, a consistent back like Murray would surely help them out.

