The Cowboys shocked everyone by trading up to the No. 6-spot to draft LSU cornerback Morris Claiborne last night.



The team recorded the phone conversation that Cowboys brass had with Claiborne, and it’s pretty fantastic.

Claiborne is clearly overwhelmed, and starts crying.

Here’s the audio via The Big Lead:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

