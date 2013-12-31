NBC Showed Cowboys' 2-Minute Game Plan Prior To Sunday Night's 4th Quarter Meltdown

With less than four minutes remaining in the do-or-die matchup between the Cowboys and Eagles, an NBC camera zoomed in on Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett revealing some very important information that could have helped doom his team.

Like many coaches that are speaking into their headphones, Garrett had his face covered. But with the NBC camera zoomed way in on Garrett’s face, the audience at home could actually read the upside down play card, including the green section titled “2 Minute Alerts vs Philadelphia Eagles” (cont. below; screencap via Twitter user @jmshafer).

Presumably, these were trends shown by the Eagles and things to remember in the final two minutes. The notes include coverages used by the Eagles, defensive formations, and wide receiver routes.

Who knows if anybody from the Eagles would have been monitoring the coverage and been able to relay the information to the coaches in time. But it is worth noting that the game-ending interception came against man-to-man coverage while the notes say zone is the most common coverage type in the final two minutes.

This is also a terrible look for a team that has a history of blowing leads in the fourth quarter.

Here is how Garrett’s play card looked compared to Eagles head coach Chip Kelly.

