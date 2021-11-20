15 details you missed in Netflix’s ‘Cowboy Bebop’ reboot

- Netflix has made a live-action reboot of the ’90s sci-fi anime “Cowboy Bebop.”
- The reboot makes significant changes from its source material including introducing new characters.
- However, there are references to the anime throughout in the costumes, set, and episode names.
The look of the casino pays homage to the design of the casino in the “Honky Tonk Women” episode of the anime. The casino is called Watanabe Casinos, which is different from the anime but could be a shout-out to the anime series director Shinichirō Watanabe.
But the biggest callback is the mission Spike (John Cho) and Jet (Mustafa Shakir) are on. The way the mission plays out is almost just like the first bounty mission in the 2001 “Cowboy Bebop: The Movie” except in the movie the almost-failed mission plays out in a convenience store rather than a casino. Netflix’s “Cowboy Bebop” even had one of the robbers arrive late because they were in the toilet, just like in the movie.
Netflix’s reboot is filled with musical references as well. Like the anime, each episode name has references to music such as “Callisto Soul” and “Darkside Tango.” “Darkside Tango” actually features Faye Valentine (Danielle Pineda) performing a tango.
In addition, towards the end of the credits, there is a pile of TVs with shots of the show, which references the TV pile from the “Brain Scratch” episode from the original anime. Whilst the reboot does not copy the entire story from “Brain Scratch,” episode six follows a lot of the story beats from it.
Alisa, the lover that got away from Jet in the anime, is still Jet’s former flame in the reboot but this time they had a child together and only broke up because Jet was framed and sent to prison. Alisa’s new love is also a cop this time around rather than a criminal.
Annie, the old acquaintance of Spike from his criminal days in the anime, returns as the owner of a bar, instead of a small convenience store. Finally, Manley and Whitney, two people who helped con Faye in the anime, swapped genders for the reboot, turning Whitney into a mother figure to Faye.
Koichi Yamadera, Taiten Kusunoki, Megumi Hayashibara, and Norio Wakamoto, who were the voice actors for the three main characters of the anime and the main villain Vicious (played by Alex Hassell), are returning. So are the voices for Spike’s love interest Julia, TV hosts Punch and Judy, the Teddy Bomber, Gren, Mao, and the twins, Shin and Lin.
“‘Cowboy Bebop’ is an important work for me,” Yamadera, who voiced the anime’s lead character Spike, told Entertainment Weekly. “I have long anticipated a live-action version. I can feel the strong respect it has toward the anime. I hope that viewers will see the atmosphere of the Spike character that I previously portrayed in John Cho’s performance, who is skillfully taking on the role in this version.
“I hope that both people who love Cowboy Bebop and those who are new to the title can enjoy this new series!”
Netflix reimagined Gren as nonbinary because, in the anime, Gren had both male and female body parts after being given an experimental drug. Gren is also Ana’s right hand in the reboot, despite the characters never crossing paths in the anime.
Antonio, Carlos, and Jobim are three characters often appearing as a trio that had multiple encounters with the Bebop crew. Their first appearance is in the anime’s first episode, “Astroid Blues,” from which the reboot’s pilot gets its storyline.
Later on in episode nine, when we get the full backstory, Julia’s backstage door in Ana’s bar also has a rose on it which shows its clear significance to the character.
Cowboy Andy who is in “Cowboy Funk” is later referenced by name, but not seen, in the reboot’s fifth episode. His name is on the list of bounty hunters who are trying to capture the escaped prisoners. Earl Terpsichore is also on this list which could be a reference to Ural Terpsichore, the legendary bounty hunter in the anime introduced in “Heavy Metal Queen.”
Ed finally appears at the very end of the season, implying that there is more story to tell. He tries to get Spike to chase a bounty who he calls the “Butterfly man” and “Volaju.” Both of these are references to “Cowboy Bebop: The Movie.” “Butterfly” is a song from the soundtrack and Vincent Volaju is the main antagonist from that movie.
Young Faye Valentine also plays the same song from the anime during the tape called “Poor Faye (High Socks).” This is one of the more obvious moments when the reboot used songs from the anime. “Rain” and “Green Bird” were also used in the church scene in the reboot’s finale just like in the anime.
The set design for the church they use in that scene is also almost a straight copy from one in “Ballad of Fallen Angels.”
Spike’s dream loop in the machine is also a callback to Julia’s death in the anime. Each time Julia dies in the arms of Spike in similar ways to the anime. The fact that she does this in a dream sequence also links to how much the anime refers to the pair’s tragic romance as a dream they have to wake up from.
In the anime’s finale, Julia last words were “It’s all a dream” as she died in Spike’s arms. Netflix’s reboot does not give Julia the same tragic ending but before she shoots Spike in the finale, Julia also says “you are nothing more than a dream I needed to wake up from.”
For example, Faye’s costume has fastenings that had a “tiny little labyrinth” engraved on it to represent Faye trying to find herself due to her amnesia.
“And then, down the back of her leggings, there’s this abstract print. It’s the top view of block letters of ‘Babes in Arms,’ which is the name of the musical that the song My Funny Valentine comes from. And Faye Valentine’s episode, when she’s cryogenically frozen, [is called] My Funny Valentine,” Holland added.
Meanwhile, for Gren (played by Mason Alexander Park], Holland said she had more freedom for the design because the character was being reimagined.
“The ballet was a bit of an influence which came from Mason,” she told Insider. “There’s the motif of the butterfly on the trophy buckle and jewelry, which is sort of about transformation and freedom.”
One of Gren’s costumes also has “they/them” written in code put on lapels because Park has a tattoo with those words and Holland says the code references David Bowie’s final album which had code written on it.