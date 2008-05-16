Cowards! Facebook Pulls Out Of Beer Pong Tourney With CollegeHumor

Dan Frommer

After challenging IAC’s (IACI) CollegeHumor/Vimeo/BustedTees to a beer pong tournament, Facebook has backed out at the last minute. Why? “For ‘now we’re a big corporate company and not a fun small internet company that can have fun’ reasons,” Vimeo staffer Andrew Pile writes. “We even made these awesome balls!”

Tagged In

collegehumor iac sai-us