Covington Hired Through The Downturn While The Economy Bested Debevoise

Lauren Streib
sad clown

More annual results rolled in recently and the silver lining is that it’s not all bad news.

At Covington & Burling, revenue increased by 10% to $583 million and profit per partner declined by 8% to $1.2 million, according to The Blog of Legal Times. Lateral hires and an increase in overall headcount combined with a lack of layoffs marked the year (as a casual fact-check, the firm doesn’t even appear on Law Schucks layoff tracker—score!).

At Debevoise & Plimpton, another firm that survived the year without layoffs, revenue fell by 12% to $670 million last year and PPP dropped 16% to 1.87 million, says Am Law Daily. The firm blames the double decline on the downturn, as its corporate litigation practice slowed and the Siemens AG investigation ended.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.