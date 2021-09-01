A majority of US companies say they’re planning to require employees to get vaccinated by the end of the year

More than half of US companies plan to require some or all of their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year, according to a survey published by Reuters.

The survey, which polled 961 US companies that employ a total of around 9.7 million people, found that 52% of employers plan to have one or more vaccine mandate requirements.

Among the companies requiring some kind of a vaccine mandate are Google’s parent Alphabet Inc and Goldman Sachs Group.

Willis Towers Watson, which conducted the survey, polled employers between August 18 and 25, Reuters reported.

