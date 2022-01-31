Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5 could be ready by end of February, according to The Washington Post

James Marshall, 5, pulls down his sleeve after he received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 at a state-run site in Cranston, R.I., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 AP Photo/David Goldman

A COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids could be available by the end of February, according to The Washington Post.

Pfizer-BioNTech is expected to submit an emergency use authorization request as soon as Tuesday.

The two-shot regimen would be for children ages 6 months to 5 years.

A coronavirus vaccine for children younger than 5 could be available by the end of February — a possible deadline much sooner than previously thought, according to a Washington Post report.

A Pfizer-BioNTech two-shot regimen for younger kids could be ready in the coming weeks, people briefed on the situation told the outlet on Monday.

The companies are expected to submit a request for emergency use authorization to the Food and Drug Administration as soon as Tuesday, the newspaper reported. Pending approval, the shot would be available for children six months to 5 years old.

Sources told The Post that the FDA has pushed Pfizer and BioNTech to submit the application soon so regulators can start the review process.

Insider reached out to the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for comment.

