Overseas travelers arriving in a major Chinese city are required to quarantine for 56 days – that’s 28 days in a hotel and 28 days at home

Overseas travelers arriving in Shengyang have to quarantine for 56 days in total. Getty Images

Travelers from overseas arriving in Shenyang must quarantine for 56 days, a restrictions policy says.

They have to spend 28 days in hotel quarantine, then 28 days in their homes.

During their hotel quarantine, travelers will be tested for COVID-19 seven times, per the policy.

Overseas travelers arriving in a northern Chinese city face a 56-day quarantine as part of the country’s strategy to have zero COVID-19 cases, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Shenyang, in China’s northeast Liaoning province, is requiring travelers from overseas to spend their first 28 days in the country in a hotel, according to the city’s restriction policy.

The restrictions, which were implemented in mid-October, say that travelers must stay in their hotel room and aren’t allowed to open the door except for food deliveries.

They’re also tested for COVID-19 seven times during the 28-day period in the hotel, the policy says.

After spending four weeks in the hotel, travelers then have to stay inside their homes for another 28 days, where they shouldn’t go out unless necessary, according to the policy.

If they do go out, then they should avoid public transport and take personal protection with them, the policy says, adding that travelers will continue to be tested once every two weeks during the home quarantine.

Shenyang’s restrictions come as China maintains strict coronavirus rules by sticking to its “zero COVID-19” strategy.

The last time that Shenyang reported a COVID-19 case was in July, The Times reported, citing state-run news agency Xinhua.

In late October, as cases jumped 70%, a health official warned that China’s latest COVID-19 outbreak is “developing rapidly,” according to Reuters.

As of Thursday, China reported 61 COVID cases and one death from the virus in the previous 24 hours, according to the World Health Organization.

Two years after the coronavirus appeared in the city of Wuhan, China has carried out mass testing and even closed entire cities after discovering single cases of COVID-19.

Disneyland Shanghai shut down on Halloween night after one positive COVID-19 case was found there and 34,000 people had to be tested for the virus before they were allowed to leave, CNN reported.